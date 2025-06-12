Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Secretary Signals Flexibility in Tariff Negotiations

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the Trump administration's readiness to extend the deadline for reciprocal tariff negotiations for countries negotiating in good faith. This follows the market turmoil after Trump's tariffs announcement. Bessent's statement marks the first official flexibility indication, amidst ongoing negotiations with major trading partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 02:13 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Signals Flexibility in Tariff Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Wednesday a potential extension for the negotiation period of President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs, provided trading partners engage in negotiations sincerely. The impending deadline has created a sense of urgency among affected nations seeking resolutions.

Bessent's statement, shared during the House Ways and Means Committee session, marks the first indication of flexibility from the Trump administration on this issue. The existing deadline, set for July 8, looms just weeks away with only a preliminary deal struck with Britain, while talks with China continue separately.

The government's April tariff pause led to a significant market recovery following a sharp decline. Wall Street has parodied this trend, dubbing it the 'TACO' trade, suggesting that markets rally when the administration steps back from firm policy stances. As the deadline approaches, Bessent hinted at possible extensions for ongoing good-faith negotiations.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025