Tragedy Strikes: Uncovering Graz School Shooting Details

A former student carried out a deadly shooting at his one-time high school in Graz, Austria, resulting in the deaths of nine students and a teacher before he turned the gun on himself, police report. Despite meticulous preparation, his full motive remains elusive according to authorities.

The 21-year-old, who had studied at BORG Dreierschützengasse high school until three years earlier, executed the attack using a Mercury double-barreled shotgun and a Glock 19. This tragic incident led Austria to declare a three-day period of national mourning.

Investigators have discovered that the shooter had been involved in online first-person shooter games and had no criminal record or apparent grievances against the school, its students, or teachers. The investigation continues as Graz comes to terms with the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)