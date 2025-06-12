Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Uncovering Graz School Shooting Details

In Graz, Austria, a former student executed a well-planned attack at his previous school, killing ten before taking his own life. Despite detailed preparation, the motive remains unclear. A tragic three-day national mourning followed, with investigators piecing together his introverted life and passion for online shooting games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Graz | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

A former student carried out a deadly shooting at his one-time high school in Graz, Austria, resulting in the deaths of nine students and a teacher before he turned the gun on himself, police report. Despite meticulous preparation, his full motive remains elusive according to authorities.

The 21-year-old, who had studied at BORG Dreierschützengasse high school until three years earlier, executed the attack using a Mercury double-barreled shotgun and a Glock 19. This tragic incident led Austria to declare a three-day period of national mourning.

Investigators have discovered that the shooter had been involved in online first-person shooter games and had no criminal record or apparent grievances against the school, its students, or teachers. The investigation continues as Graz comes to terms with the aftermath.

