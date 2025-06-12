Bolivia in Turmoil: Deadly Clashes Amid Anti-Government Protests

In Bolivia, escalating clashes between anti-government protestors and authorities have resulted in the deaths of four first responders, including three police officers and a firefighter, according to the justice minister. The unrest has surged as supporters of former President Evo Morales block major highways, creating a volatile situation.

Justice Minister Cesar Siles announced on Thursday that the deceased had been fatally shot during confrontations aimed at dismantling roadblocks set up by protestors. The intensity of the confrontation reflects the deepening political crisis gripping the Andean nation.

With transportation in turmoil and the nation on edge, the Bolivian government faces increasing pressure to navigate the complex political landscape and restore order. The ongoing protests and roadblocks signal a growing divide among the population, raising concerns over further escalation.

