Seamless Security Preparations for Amarnath Yatra Unveiled

In preparation for the Amarnath Yatra, slated to begin on July 3, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat has directed a high-level meeting. The meeting, aiming to streamline administrative and logistical plans, included senior officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, ITBP, and other central agencies.

Zonal IGPs briefed DGP Prabhat on the status of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) induction across different zones. Detailed insights were provided about the administrative arrangements for incoming CAPF units, with senior officers expressing satisfaction with the groundwork at camping and transit sites.

Prabhat underscored the importance of seamless coordination among the various units, directing the formation of an inter-agency mechanism. The session concluded with a firm resolve to ensure the yatra's security and success through united efforts by all involved forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)