Left Menu

Seamless Security Preparations for Amarnath Yatra Unveiled

A high-level meeting led by Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat focused on ensuring smooth logistics and security for the Amarnath Yatra. Senior officials from multiple forces convened to discuss coordination and preparation, emphasizing effective inter-agency collaboration for a successful pilgrimage starting July 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-06-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 00:20 IST
Seamless Security Preparations for Amarnath Yatra Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the Amarnath Yatra, slated to begin on July 3, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat has directed a high-level meeting. The meeting, aiming to streamline administrative and logistical plans, included senior officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, ITBP, and other central agencies.

Zonal IGPs briefed DGP Prabhat on the status of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) induction across different zones. Detailed insights were provided about the administrative arrangements for incoming CAPF units, with senior officers expressing satisfaction with the groundwork at camping and transit sites.

Prabhat underscored the importance of seamless coordination among the various units, directing the formation of an inter-agency mechanism. The session concluded with a firm resolve to ensure the yatra's security and success through united efforts by all involved forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025