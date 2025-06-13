Congress Criticizes Amit Shah's 'Insensitive' Remarks on Plane Crash
The Congress criticized Home Minister Amit Shah for calling a plane crash in Ahmedabad an act of fate. Congress leader Pawan Khera accused Shah of shirking responsibility and avoiding accountability. Shah had stated the crash was unavoidable due to the high temperature caused by burning fuel.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique, the Congress termed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks as ''insensitive'' following a plane crash incident in Ahmedabad. The party highlighted Shah's controversial statement, suggesting that the incident was unavoidable, drawing ire from opposition leaders.
Pawan Khera, Congress' media head, rebuked Shah's comment, arguing that such disasters are not acts of fate but are preventable with appropriate safety measures and accountability. Khera questioned the purpose of ministry oversight if accidents are seen as inevitable occurrences.
The Congress' response, echoed by general secretary Jairam Ramesh, challenges Shah's narrative concerning the devastating crash that claimed 241 lives. The incident has left the nation in mourning, bringing aviation safety regulations into the spotlight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Slams Haryana Over Mining Mafia: A Call for Accountability
Maharashtra Onion Farmers Demand Accountability Amid Procurement Delays
DPWI to Act on George Collapse Report, Vows Accountability and Reforms
Karnataka BJP Demands Accountability and Compensation in RCB Stampede Tragedy
Political Uproar Follows Bengaluru Stampede as Opposition Demands Accountability