Congress Criticizes Amit Shah's 'Insensitive' Remarks on Plane Crash

In a sharp critique, the Congress termed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks as ''insensitive'' following a plane crash incident in Ahmedabad. The party highlighted Shah's controversial statement, suggesting that the incident was unavoidable, drawing ire from opposition leaders.

Pawan Khera, Congress' media head, rebuked Shah's comment, arguing that such disasters are not acts of fate but are preventable with appropriate safety measures and accountability. Khera questioned the purpose of ministry oversight if accidents are seen as inevitable occurrences.

The Congress' response, echoed by general secretary Jairam Ramesh, challenges Shah's narrative concerning the devastating crash that claimed 241 lives. The incident has left the nation in mourning, bringing aviation safety regulations into the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)