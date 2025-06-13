Left Menu

Delhi Icons Stripped of Fire Safety Certification: A Cautionary Tale

The Delhi Fire Service has denied fire safety certificates to the Delhi Police headquarters and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Hospital due to significant fire safety non-compliance. Key issues included critical violations in fire-check doors, unauthorized structures, and inadequate smoke management. Both facilities must rectify these issues to gain certification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:21 IST
Delhi Icons Stripped of Fire Safety Certification: A Cautionary Tale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has revoked the fire safety certificates of the Delhi Police headquarters and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Hospital, citing severe non-compliance with essential fire safety norms. An official statement on Friday confirmed the deficiencies, compelling the facilities to address these issues before certification can be reinstated.

In a detailed inspection, the DFS uncovered major lapses at the 17-storey Delhi Police headquarters, which applied for renewal on April 21. Violations included replacing mandatory fire-check doors with glass doors, lacked door closers, and a dysfunctional lift lobby pressurization system. Additionally, an unauthorized reception desk compounded the risks.

Similarly, a separate inspection found Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Hospital lacking compliant fire safety measures, such as locked exits, missing sprinklers, and an absent fire safety officer. These shortcomings led to the hospital's certification revocation, marking a critical need for improvement in both institutions' fire safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025