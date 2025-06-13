Delhi Icons Stripped of Fire Safety Certification: A Cautionary Tale

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has revoked the fire safety certificates of the Delhi Police headquarters and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Hospital, citing severe non-compliance with essential fire safety norms. An official statement on Friday confirmed the deficiencies, compelling the facilities to address these issues before certification can be reinstated.

In a detailed inspection, the DFS uncovered major lapses at the 17-storey Delhi Police headquarters, which applied for renewal on April 21. Violations included replacing mandatory fire-check doors with glass doors, lacked door closers, and a dysfunctional lift lobby pressurization system. Additionally, an unauthorized reception desk compounded the risks.

Similarly, a separate inspection found Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Hospital lacking compliant fire safety measures, such as locked exits, missing sprinklers, and an absent fire safety officer. These shortcomings led to the hospital's certification revocation, marking a critical need for improvement in both institutions' fire safety protocols.

