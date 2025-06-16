Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Prioritizes Terrorism Eradication in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has underscored the eradication of terrorism from the region as his administration's top priority. He has offered a free hand to security forces to dismantle terrorist networks with a strategic focus on intelligence-driven operations and intensified strikes on over-ground workers supporting the militants.

Speaking at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy, Sinha addressed the passing-out DySPs and PSIs, urging them to harness modern technology, such as Artificial Intelligence, to counter security threats effectively. He further emphasized maintaining a balance between technological intelligence and human intelligence to bolster counter-terrorism efforts.

Sinha lauded the J&K Police for their valor and professionalism, encouraging the new graduates to uphold the ancient values of truth, justice, and governance while embracing modern policing methods to strengthen community trust and ensure a coordinated response to terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)