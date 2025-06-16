Caste Census: A Historic Decision for India's Policy Future

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy described the Centre's recent notification to conduct caste enumeration in India's upcoming census as a 'historic decision.' He emphasized that this move would streamline policymaking and aid in effective allocation of resources across the nation.

Reddy, who also serves as the president of the BJP in Telangana, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, attributing this landmark decision to their leadership. 'This historic step positions India towards achieving social equity,' Reddy commented on social media.

The decision comes 16 years after the last census conducted in 2011, with the intent to drive data-driven policymaking and ensure resources reach marginalized communities equitably. On a different note, Reddy questioned why the local Congress government hesitated to initiate a CBI probe into phone-tapping allegations from the previous BRS regime, citing that they had demanded such investigations while in opposition.

