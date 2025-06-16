Ensuring Safety: Preparations for Amarnath Pilgrimage in Full Swing

In an effort to ensure a secure and smooth Amarnath Yatra, authorities in Jammu have intensified their preparations as the pilgrimage is set to commence next month. Senior police officer Shiv Kumar Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of the Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, conducted a review of security arrangements at major lodgement centres such as Saraswati Dham, Vaishnavi Dham, and Kalika Dham Railway Station. The arrangements include sanitisation operations and the deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel around Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas.

Sharma's review included inspecting the installed CCTV systems, appointed guards, and parking facilities, providing directives for creating foolproof security setups. Additional focus was placed on managing the expected high influx of pilgrims, with strategies formulated for effective traffic regulation and emergency response systems during the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan visited Banihal to inspect civic amenities and ongoing maintenance along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. He instructed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite debris clearance and improve road conditions. At Lamber Ground campsite, measures for uninterrupted power and water supply were also put in place. Ensuring overall safety, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the flawless functioning of CCTV cameras and joint control rooms.

(With inputs from agencies.)