Empowering Unorganised Workers: India's Comprehensive Welfare Schemes

India's Ministry of Labour & Employment runs several welfare schemes improving the lives of over 50 lakh unorganised workers in beedi, cinema, and mining sectors. The schemes offer social protection, education, and healthcare assistance, managed through 18 Welfare Commissioners under the Directorate General of Labour Welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:20 IST
India's Ministry of Labour & Employment has announced the success of its welfare schemes, impacting more than 50 lakh unorganised workers in the beedi, cinema, and mining sectors. These workers typically lack access to social security schemes like EPFO and ESIC, placing them at a disadvantage in the workforce.

Administered through the Directorate General of Labour Welfare, these schemes provide social protection, education, and healthcare for workers and their families in remote regions. A key component, the Education Assistance Scheme, offers scholarships via the National Scholarship Portal, enabling access to quality education for the children of these workers.

Healthcare access for critical illnesses is another major provision, with financial assistance ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 7.5 lakh. Though the Revised Integrated Housing Scheme has merged with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, pending installments were disbursed until March 2024, ensuring continued support.

