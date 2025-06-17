Ashwini Vaishnaw Inaugurates Gati Shakti Terminal at Manesar

In a landmark development for India’s transport and logistics infrastructure, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the country’s largest Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal at Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Manesar facility in Haryana on 17th June 2025.

Major Boost to Automobile Logistics

Strategically integrated into India’s Gati Shakti initiative, the cargo terminal is a significant milestone for streamlining automobile transportation by rail. The terminal is directly linked to the Patli railway station via a 10-kilometre dedicated rail corridor, forming a critical component of the broader 121.7 km Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor, being developed by the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC).

The project, built at an investment of ₹800 crore, saw HRIDC contributing ₹684 crore, while the remaining capital was invested by Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL). With a loading capacity of 4.5 lakh vehicles annually, the terminal is set to optimize outbound logistics, reducing both costs and carbon emissions associated with road transport.

Transformational Decade for Indian Railways

While addressing the gathering, Shri Vaishnaw emphasized the unprecedented transformation of Indian Railways over the last decade. Citing budgetary figures, he noted a quantum leap from the pre-2014 annual budget of ₹24,000–25,000 crore to the current allocation of ₹2.5 lakh crore. He pointed out that “basic passenger amenities were absent in many locations,” and reforms in recent years have significantly improved public experience.

One of the key achievements highlighted was the addition of over 1,200 General Coaches in just the past year, part of a broader campaign to meet the rising demand for affordable travel options.

MEMU and Namo Bharat Train Initiatives

The Minister announced a massive augmentation in MEMU train capacities — short-distance MEMU services will soon operate with 16 to 20 coaches, up from the current 8–12 coaches. To support this expansion, a dedicated factory has been established in Kazipet, Andhra Pradesh, for the manufacturing of over 100 MEMU trains.

He also hailed the success of the indigenous Namo Bharat trains, noting strong public reception and confirming the production of 50 additional trains to meet increasing commuter demand.

Record Performance in Passenger and Freight Services

Shri Vaishnaw also revealed remarkable performance statistics for Indian Railways in FY 2023–24, with approximately 720 crore passengers transported and a record freight volume of 1,617 million tonnes — making India the second-highest freight carrier globally.

This performance marks 2023–24 as a historic year, further establishing Indian Railways as a key pillar of national logistics and economic growth.

Tatkal Booking Reforms and Reservation Innovation

Looking ahead, the Minister announced a significant reform in the Tatkal ticket booking system. Starting 1st July 2025, only Aadhaar-authenticated and KYC-verified users will be allowed to book Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window. This reform aims to curb ticketing malpractices and ensure better access for genuine travelers.

He also mentioned an ongoing pilot project in the Bikaner Division, where reservation charts are now being prepared 24 hours in advance, a significant shift from the traditional 4-hour window. The pilot has garnered positive public feedback, with expectations of wider rollout.

Amrit Bharat Trains and Station Redevelopment

The Amrit Bharat Train initiative continues to gain momentum. Three trains are already operational, with six more launching shortly and 50 additional units in the production pipeline. These trains are designed for affordable, high-speed regional travel, offering both comfort and modern amenities.

Complementing rolling stock improvements is the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, under which 34 stations in Haryana are currently undergoing redevelopment, aimed at modernizing passenger facilities and improving accessibility.

Haryana’s Railway Transformation

Referring to Haryana’s growth, Shri Vaishnaw highlighted that before 2014, the state received a modest ₹300 crore in annual railway funding. In sharp contrast, 2025 sees an allocation of ₹3,416 crore. Over the past 11 years, 823 km of new rail lines have been laid, and 100% of Haryana’s rail network is now electrified.

Additionally, infrastructure projects worth ₹11,800 crore are underway in Haryana, including the construction of 540 road overbridges and underpasses, to improve rail-road integration.

Modernization of Sonipat Coach Factory

He also shared updates on the Railway Coach Factory in Sonipat, which is currently undergoing modernization. The revamped facility will soon be inaugurated and is expected to significantly enhance India’s rolling stock production capacity, supporting indigenous manufacturing under the Make in India initiative.

Esteemed Dignitaries and Corporate Collaboration

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Shri Nayab Singh Saini, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana; Shri Rao Narbir Singh, Minister of Industries, Government of Haryana; Shri Mukesh Sharma, MLA; and Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, CEO & Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

This landmark collaboration between public infrastructure authorities and private industry leaders exemplifies India’s integrated approach to multimodal logistics, in line with the Prime Minister’s PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.