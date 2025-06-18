Left Menu

Britain Moves Towards Comprehensive Abortion Law Reform

Britain's parliament has voted to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales, addressing outdated legislation. The move aims to prevent women from facing prosecution under Victorian-era laws for terminating pregnancies. The amendment seeks to align British abortion laws with those of other Western countries but faces potential changes before becoming law.

18-06-2025
The British parliament has taken a significant step towards modernising abortion laws by voting to decriminalise the procedure in England and Wales. This legislative move comes in response to a rise in prosecutions of women under 19th-century laws, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic when abortion pills began being administered at home.

Abortions are currently legal up to 24 weeks with medical approval, but post-24-week procedures could lead to life sentences. The recent parliamentary vote passed with a significant majority, exempting women from prosecution, though medical professionals may still face legal action if they perform abortions beyond the stipulated time frame.

This amendment forms part of a larger criminal justice bill that aims to bring British abortion laws in line with nations like France and Canada. However, concerns remain about potential unforeseen consequences, and the legal change is subject to further parliamentary scrutiny and approval from the House of Commons and the upper chamber.

