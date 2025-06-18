Left Menu

Supreme Windfalls: Behind the Justices' Lucrative Ventures

U.S. Supreme Court justices reported significant outside income in 2024 financial disclosures, revealing lucrative book deals and teaching roles. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson secured a $2 million book advance for her memoir. Other justices, including Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor, also reported substantial book royalties and academic earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 01:03 IST
Supreme Windfalls: Behind the Justices' Lucrative Ventures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court's annual financial disclosures unveiled sizeable outside incomes for its justices, including million-dollar literary deals and profitable teaching roles. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson notably received a $2 million advance from Penguin Random House for her memoir "Lovely One." This recent report follows a previous $893,750 book advance in 2023.

Other notable earnings included Justice Neil Gorsuch's $250,000 book royalties and a $30,379 teaching compensation from George Mason University. Justice Sonia Sotomayor earned $74,000 in book royalties and a $60,000 advance for a children's book, while Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett both pocketed $31,815 from teaching at Notre Dame Law School.

The Supreme Court justices have come under close ethical scrutiny, especially regarding transparency in luxury gifts and travels. In 2023, they adopted an ethics code, but critics argue it lacks enforcement mechanisms, placing the onus on justices to self-regulate. Justice Samuel Alito was again granted a filing extension as transparency debates continue within and outside the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025