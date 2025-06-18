Supreme Windfalls: Behind the Justices' Lucrative Ventures

The U.S. Supreme Court's annual financial disclosures unveiled sizeable outside incomes for its justices, including million-dollar literary deals and profitable teaching roles. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson notably received a $2 million advance from Penguin Random House for her memoir "Lovely One." This recent report follows a previous $893,750 book advance in 2023.

Other notable earnings included Justice Neil Gorsuch's $250,000 book royalties and a $30,379 teaching compensation from George Mason University. Justice Sonia Sotomayor earned $74,000 in book royalties and a $60,000 advance for a children's book, while Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett both pocketed $31,815 from teaching at Notre Dame Law School.

The Supreme Court justices have come under close ethical scrutiny, especially regarding transparency in luxury gifts and travels. In 2023, they adopted an ethics code, but critics argue it lacks enforcement mechanisms, placing the onus on justices to self-regulate. Justice Samuel Alito was again granted a filing extension as transparency debates continue within and outside the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)