Gerasimov's Strategic Visit: Donetsk Frontline Push

Valery Gerasimov, the chief of Russia's army general staff, conducted an on-ground inspection of troops stationed near Pokrovsk, close to the eastern Ukrainian front. His visit underscores the strategic significance Moscow places on capturing the whole of the Donetsk region.

According to the TASS news agency, Gerasimov extended his best wishes to the soldiers, motivating them towards the "full liberation" of Donetsk. This region has been a focal point of intense military operations since the onset of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

The prolonged campaign of attrition has characterized Russia's efforts in Donetsk, as they continue their mission to exert control over the territory. This visit highlights ongoing military activities and efforts on the eastern front.

