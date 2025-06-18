Facial Recognition Revolution: Transforming Anganwadi Operations

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has issued a directive to all states and Union territories to adopt a mandatory facial recognition system for take-home ration distribution and child attendance at Anganwadi centres. This initiative, available through the Poshan tracker application, aims to improve service delivery and ensure accountability.

Starting July 1, the system will be compulsory for children aged 3-6 years, marking attendance and documenting hot cooked meal consumption. The move is designed to ensure that aid reaches the intended beneficiaries and to deter system leakages. From August 1, face recognition will also be required at the time of new beneficiary registration.

The ministry emphasizes the need for states to onboard beneficiaries using Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers and updated photographs. This initiative is consistent with previous communications and aims to achieve 100% on-boarding by March 25, as part of a phased implementation plan. The ministry is also contemplating revisions in cost norms, linked to the deployment of the facial recognition system.

