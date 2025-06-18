Left Menu

Facial Recognition Revolution: Transforming Anganwadi Operations

The Women and Child Development Ministry has mandated the implementation of a facial recognition system for ration distribution and child attendance at Anganwadi centres. This initiative aims to enhance efficiency, ensure last-mile delivery, and eliminate system leakages. The rollout will involve mandatory e-KYC and Aadhaar-based authentication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has issued a directive to all states and Union territories to adopt a mandatory facial recognition system for take-home ration distribution and child attendance at Anganwadi centres. This initiative, available through the Poshan tracker application, aims to improve service delivery and ensure accountability.

Starting July 1, the system will be compulsory for children aged 3-6 years, marking attendance and documenting hot cooked meal consumption. The move is designed to ensure that aid reaches the intended beneficiaries and to deter system leakages. From August 1, face recognition will also be required at the time of new beneficiary registration.

The ministry emphasizes the need for states to onboard beneficiaries using Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers and updated photographs. This initiative is consistent with previous communications and aims to achieve 100% on-boarding by March 25, as part of a phased implementation plan. The ministry is also contemplating revisions in cost norms, linked to the deployment of the facial recognition system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

