Mchunu Condemns Threats to Gift of the Givers Amid Mthatha Flood Crisis

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has issued a strong condemnation against threats and intimidation aimed at the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers, as they provided critical relief to flood-affected communities in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. The alleged threats come amidst a humanitarian emergency following catastrophic floods that have already claimed at least 90 lives, displaced hundreds, and left vast swathes of infrastructure in ruins.

The threats are believed to originate from individuals linked to a so-called "water mafia" — a network allegedly involving service providers contracted by the OR Tambo District Municipality. These actors reportedly view the organisation’s free delivery of clean water as undermining their profiteering interests.

“An Attack on Ubuntu,” Says Mchunu

Speaking in Mthatha over the weekend, where he met with South African Police Service (SAPS) members deployed for flood response, Minister Mchunu expressed unwavering support for humanitarian workers.

“Any attack on Gift of the Givers is an attack on the very principle of ubuntu. We will not allow any individual or syndicate to compromise the safety of those bringing relief to our people,” Mchunu declared.

He added that SAPS has been tasked with ensuring the safety of all aid workers in the region and vowed that law enforcement will act swiftly and decisively against any attempts to hinder emergency relief operations.

Security Measures Tightened for Relief Operations

Minister Mchunu emphasized that the SAPS is expanding its presence in the region, particularly around vulnerable communities and operational zones of NGOs. Patrols have also been deployed to protect the homes of the deceased, following disturbing reports that some individuals were targeting abandoned homes for theft in the aftermath of the disaster.

“We will not tolerate criminals preying on communities in distress,” said Mchunu. “Our police are actively investigating and making arrests where necessary.”

Gift of the Givers Remains Undeterred

Despite the threats, Gift of the Givers has vowed to continue its mission to assist those in need. The organization has been distributing clean drinking water, food parcels, and hygiene supplies to thousands of displaced residents. Their founder, Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman, reiterated their commitment to serve all communities with compassion and integrity.

“Our work is rooted in humanity. We will not be deterred by threats. We stand with the people of Mthatha,” said Sooliman in a public statement.

Presidential Visit and Provincial Response

Last Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Mthatha to inspect flood damage, engage affected families, and express solidarity with local authorities and emergency workers. Accompanied by key Ministers, Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Mabuyane, and municipal leaders, the President offered condolences to grieving families and pledged government support for both immediate relief and long-term rebuilding.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of life. My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones,” the President said.

He also praised Gift of the Givers and other humanitarian groups for stepping in swiftly to assist the government’s disaster response efforts.

Provincial Day of Mourning Announced

In recognition of the profound human loss, the Eastern Cape Provincial Government has declared a Provincial Day of Mourning to be held on Thursday, 19 June 2025, in Decoligny Village, Mthatha — one of the worst-hit areas. Flags will fly at half-mast, and a memorial service will honor those who perished during the floods.

Premier Mabuyane urged communities to remain united and vigilant, calling for all missing persons to be reported to law enforcement immediately.

A Call for Vigilance and Justice

As relief efforts continue, authorities are calling on residents to report any criminal activity targeting vulnerable households or humanitarian groups. Law enforcement agencies are working closely with local communities to ensure the safety of aid workers and protect the integrity of disaster relief efforts.

“We cannot allow disasters to become opportunities for greed and criminality. We must protect the sanctity of our collective response,” Mchunu concluded.

With the crisis far from over, the combined efforts of government, civil society, and humanitarian organisations like Gift of the Givers remain vital in addressing one of the most severe natural disasters to hit the Eastern Cape in recent years.