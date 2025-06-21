Fake Currency Racket Busted in Jabalpur: Mastermind Nabbed

Law enforcement officials in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, successfully dismantled a counterfeit currency racket on Saturday, arresting seven people involved in the fraudulent operation.

During a raid in the Adhartal area, authorities seized fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 18 lakh. City Superintendent of Police Sunil Nema reported that the network was orchestrating the distribution of Rs 500 denomination counterfeit notes throughout the state.

The operation was uncovered after Ravi Dahiya was found with Rs 500 fake notes valued at Rs 2.94 lakh. The alleged mastermind, Rituraj Vishwakarma, allegedly rented a property to produce the counterfeit notes, distributing them through accomplices who exchanged them in the state.

