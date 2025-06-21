Left Menu

Fake Currency Racket Busted in Jabalpur: Mastermind Nabbed

A counterfeit currency operation was dismantled in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, leading to the arrest of seven individuals. Fake currency worth Rs 18 lakh was seized in a raid, and the mastermind, Rituraj Vishwakarma, confessed to printing and distributing the notes across the state for profit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:07 IST
Fake Currency Racket Busted in Jabalpur: Mastermind Nabbed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Law enforcement officials in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, successfully dismantled a counterfeit currency racket on Saturday, arresting seven people involved in the fraudulent operation.

During a raid in the Adhartal area, authorities seized fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 18 lakh. City Superintendent of Police Sunil Nema reported that the network was orchestrating the distribution of Rs 500 denomination counterfeit notes throughout the state.

The operation was uncovered after Ravi Dahiya was found with Rs 500 fake notes valued at Rs 2.94 lakh. The alleged mastermind, Rituraj Vishwakarma, allegedly rented a property to produce the counterfeit notes, distributing them through accomplices who exchanged them in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025