Mumbai Customs Crackdown: Gold and Hydroponic Weed Seized

In a significant bust, Mumbai Customs officials seized hydroponic weed and gold dust valued at Rs 16 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, apprehending four suspects, including two airport employees.

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) acted on credible information regarding smuggling. Among those arrested, two airport staffers were caught with 24 karat gold dust, valued at Rs 4.24 crore, hidden in their sock pockets.

In another incident, two travelers from Bangkok were found carrying hydroponic weed concealed in pillowcases, with the contraband weighing 11.881 kg and worth Rs 11.88 crore. Arrests were made under the Customs Act and the NDPS Act.