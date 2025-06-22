Left Menu

Mumbai Customs Crackdown: Gold and Hydroponic Weed Seized

Mumbai Customs seized hydroponic weed and gold worth Rs 16 crore at the airport, arresting four individuals, including two airport staff. Officials acted on a tip-off, confiscating gold dust from staff and hydroponic weed from travelers. Arrests were made under customs and drug laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:00 IST
Mumbai Customs Crackdown: Gold and Hydroponic Weed Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, Mumbai Customs officials seized hydroponic weed and gold dust valued at Rs 16 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, apprehending four suspects, including two airport employees.

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) acted on credible information regarding smuggling. Among those arrested, two airport staffers were caught with 24 karat gold dust, valued at Rs 4.24 crore, hidden in their sock pockets.

In another incident, two travelers from Bangkok were found carrying hydroponic weed concealed in pillowcases, with the contraband weighing 11.881 kg and worth Rs 11.88 crore. Arrests were made under the Customs Act and the NDPS Act.

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025