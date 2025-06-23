Left Menu

Flood Crisis in West Bengal: Blame, Response, and Future Plans

Recent floods in West Bengal's Ghatal sub-division have affected nearly 2 lakh people, with heavy rains exacerbating the situation. State authorities, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are conducting relief operations. Irrigation Minister Manas Bhuniya blames the Damodar Valley Corporation for poor water management and criticizes the central government's inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:36 IST
Flood Crisis in West Bengal: Blame, Response, and Future Plans
West Bengal's Ghatal sub-division finds itself in crisis as recent floods impact nearly 2 lakh residents. The state government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is actively working on rescue and relief operations. Irrigation Minister Manas Bhuniya highlighted the worsening conditions due to heavy rains and criticized the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for not regulating water discharge from its dams.

Bhuniya voiced concern over the DVC's water management practices, which he argues have exacerbated the situation. He reported two drownings in Chandrakona and cited rainfall in Jharkhand as a contributing factor to the flooding. The minister also took issue with the Centre's delayed response to the Ghatal master plan, intended to mitigate such disasters.

As villagers remain submerged, Bhuniya detailed ongoing efforts to alleviate the situation, including deploying 10 speed boats for rescue missions. State funds are set to back the Ghatal master plan, with a budget allocation aiming to address future occurrences. BJP legislators, instead of collaborating, have been accused of political maneuvering amidst the crisis.

