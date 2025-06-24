Tragic Love: The Fatal End of a Secret Romance

A tragic incident unfolded in Udaipur, where a man allegedly killed his girlfriend following her engagement to another individual. Vijay Bhoi, reportedly in a relationship with Nikita, became deeply distraught over her family's objection to their union.

Bhoi allegedly arranged to meet Nikita in a local hotel, where an argument regarding her engagement ensued. Officials report that during the altercation, Bhoi pushed Nikita against a wall, causing her to fall and sustain severe head injuries, leading to her death.

After the incident, Bhoi attempted to commit suicide but failed. The hotel staff later discovered Nikita's body, and police, using CCTV footage and other evidence, identified and detained Bhoi for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)