Steadfast amidst Criticism: Israelis React to Trump's Remarks

In a surprising reaction to sharp rebukes from U.S. President Donald Trump, Israelis on Tuesday maintained a calm demeanor, expressing gratitude for his role in mediating peace despite his criticism. Trump accused Israel of breaching a ceasefire he facilitated with Iran, yet many Israelis viewed his involvement as crucial.

In Haifa, a city affected by Iranian missile strikes, residents shared varied opinions. Daniel Kopylkov, a local chef, downplayed the significance of Trump's remarks, appreciating his efforts to conclude the 12-day conflict. Historian Marc Volovici highlighted that the incident underscored Israel's reliance on U.S. support, both politically and militarily.

Other locals, like the 70-year-old Esther and lawyer Ephraim Glazberg, viewed Trump's outburst as a reflection of the strong bilateral relations, comparing it to a parent-child dynamic. Despite the criticisms, Israel's dependence on U.S. legitimacy and backing remained evident to many in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)