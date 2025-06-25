Steadfast amidst Criticism: Israelis React to Trump's Remarks
In the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's criticisms of Israel's actions during their recent conflict with Iran, Israelis demonstrated calm and appreciation for his role in mediating the end of hostilities. Residents in Haifa shared their perspectives on the importance of U.S. support, emphasizing their reliance on American aid.
In a surprising reaction to sharp rebukes from U.S. President Donald Trump, Israelis on Tuesday maintained a calm demeanor, expressing gratitude for his role in mediating peace despite his criticism. Trump accused Israel of breaching a ceasefire he facilitated with Iran, yet many Israelis viewed his involvement as crucial.
In Haifa, a city affected by Iranian missile strikes, residents shared varied opinions. Daniel Kopylkov, a local chef, downplayed the significance of Trump's remarks, appreciating his efforts to conclude the 12-day conflict. Historian Marc Volovici highlighted that the incident underscored Israel's reliance on U.S. support, both politically and militarily.
Other locals, like the 70-year-old Esther and lawyer Ephraim Glazberg, viewed Trump's outburst as a reflection of the strong bilateral relations, comparing it to a parent-child dynamic. Despite the criticisms, Israel's dependence on U.S. legitimacy and backing remained evident to many in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)