Left Menu

Steadfast amidst Criticism: Israelis React to Trump's Remarks

In the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's criticisms of Israel's actions during their recent conflict with Iran, Israelis demonstrated calm and appreciation for his role in mediating the end of hostilities. Residents in Haifa shared their perspectives on the importance of U.S. support, emphasizing their reliance on American aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 04:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 04:56 IST
Steadfast amidst Criticism: Israelis React to Trump's Remarks

In a surprising reaction to sharp rebukes from U.S. President Donald Trump, Israelis on Tuesday maintained a calm demeanor, expressing gratitude for his role in mediating peace despite his criticism. Trump accused Israel of breaching a ceasefire he facilitated with Iran, yet many Israelis viewed his involvement as crucial.

In Haifa, a city affected by Iranian missile strikes, residents shared varied opinions. Daniel Kopylkov, a local chef, downplayed the significance of Trump's remarks, appreciating his efforts to conclude the 12-day conflict. Historian Marc Volovici highlighted that the incident underscored Israel's reliance on U.S. support, both politically and militarily.

Other locals, like the 70-year-old Esther and lawyer Ephraim Glazberg, viewed Trump's outburst as a reflection of the strong bilateral relations, comparing it to a parent-child dynamic. Despite the criticisms, Israel's dependence on U.S. legitimacy and backing remained evident to many in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025