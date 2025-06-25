Engineer Caught in Espionage Scandal Seeks Bail Amidst Allegations

A Thane-based engineer is embroiled in an espionage scandal, accused of sharing sensitive information about warships and submarines with a Pakistani intelligence operative. The engineer, Ravindra Verma, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on May 28. He appealed for bail, citing that prolonged detention would severely compromise his personal and professional life.

Verma, who worked with a defence technology firm, is in judicial custody, with primary evidence such as his mobile phone seized by authorities. He asserts his innocence and argues that his continued detention serves no significant investigative purpose as the investigation is substantially complete.

The ATS alleges Verma was honey-trapped via social media by a Pakistani agent posing online as a female, luring him into sharing confidential data in return for financial compensation. His bail application is set to be heard on July 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)