Claims of Manipulated Governance Rules Spark Controversy in Manipur

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has raised allegations concerning a manipulated version of rules governing the state's hill areas, published by the Manipur Assembly. These changes, he asserts, have facilitated the establishment of new villages and the appointment of village chiefs without proper authority.

In a letter addressed to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Singh pointed out significant discrepancies between the original notification, found in the Gazette of India, and the altered version within the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Manipur Legislative Assembly (Hill Areas Committee) 1972.

This discrepancy, as highlighted by Singh, involves a crucial change in wording, potentially allowing new appointments of chiefs and headmen, rather than adhering to traditional succession practices. Singh has called for immediate intervention and an independent investigation into the matter, as well as an audit of villages declared and chiefs appointed under this modified provision.