Jal Jeevan Mission: Central Teams Progress Report

Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil announced that 89 out of 119 central teams have submitted reports on the Jal Jeevan Mission, aiming to ensure every rural household in India has access to safe drinking water. The initiative follows a review meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan.

Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil has revealed that nearly 89 out of the 119 central teams appointed to review the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) have finalized their evaluations, with the rest expected by month's end. These teams were established in collaboration with the DRDO and government officials to perform on-ground inspections across various states.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is a pivotal initiative by the Indian government, designed to supply every rural household with safe drinking water through individual taps. The extensive inspection rollout follows a May 8 review led by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan. Orders from the Department of Personnel and Training permitted the deployment of 100 additional teams for these studies.

Minister Patil emphasized the necessity of accountability, stating that any detected errors would lead to strict actions against the responsible parties. States have been instructed to rectify any issues, ensuring no household has a water tap without an active supply. Key inspection areas include Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, among other states.

