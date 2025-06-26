Left Menu

Bank Clerk Arrested for Rs 70 Lakh Scam in Odisha

A bank clerk in Odisha's Ganjam district was arrested for allegedly misappropriating around Rs 70 lakh from customer accounts. The fraud was uncovered during a bank audit and led to the filing of an FIR by the branch manager. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the losses.

A bank clerk has been detained by police in Odisha's Ganjam district following allegations of siphoning approximately Rs 70 lakh from customer accounts. Officials confirmed the arrest on Thursday.

Deployed at a Digapahandi branch, the accused is suspected of transferring funds into unauthorized accounts over the last five to six months without the account holders' knowledge, police reported.

The alleged fraud was flagged during an internal audit and corroborated by customer complaints of unauthorized debits. The actual financial impact and number of affected customers remain under investigation, according to Inspector-in-Charge Prasant Kumar Patra.

