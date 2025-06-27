Left Menu

Alert Locals Thwart Robbery in Delhi, Two Arrested

Two men were arrested in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area after a robbery attempt was foiled by vigilant locals. Rs 60,000 of the stolen Rs 1 lakh was recovered. The incident took place when Shahjad was delivering clothes and was attacked. One suspect escaped and is still at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, two men were arrested after a foiled robbery attempt. Thanks to alert locals, the police managed to recover Rs 60,000 from the stolen Rs 1 lakh, an official confirmed on Friday.

The incident occurred on June 18 at approximately 10.05 pm when Shahjad, en route to deliver a clothing consignment on Ashok Gali, was ambushed by three men outside a shop. During the encounter, one attacker blocked Shahjad's path, another pushed him, and a third allegedly snatched Rs 1 lakh from his pocket, detailed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.

In spite of the sudden assault, Shahjad successfully raised an alarm with the help of locals, leading to the capture of two of the suspects while the third managed to escape, added the DCP. The suspects, Vicky (21) and Sumit alias Kante (28), were arrested, with Rs 35,000 recovered from Sumit and Rs 25,000 from Vicky. The duo was presented in court and remanded to judicial custody, while efforts continue to trace the missing suspect and recover the remaining stolen money.

(With inputs from agencies.)

