Concerns Over Health of J&K Leader Shabir Ahmad Shah

Tihar jail authorities have issued a statement to quash rumors about the dire health of Shabir Ahmad Shah, the Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader. They assure that Shah receives consistent medical care and his condition is stable, contrary to circulating social media claims.

The statement follows appeals from various political figures and Shah's daughter, who assert he suffers from a potentially fatal illness. Concerns were amplified by the plea of Peoples' Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti, urging the Indian government to ensure proper medical attention for Shah.

According to jail authorities, Shah was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for consultation and appropriate medical evaluations. While political leaders continue to press for fairness in his treatment, Shah remains under scrutiny, having been held in Tihar since 2019 on terror funding charges.

