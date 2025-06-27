Left Menu

Concerns Over Health of J&K Leader Shabir Ahmad Shah

Tihar jail dismisses rumors about the critical health of separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, stating he receives regular medical attention and remains stable. The statement came after appeals from political parties and Shah's daughter for better healthcare amid claims of serious illness.

Updated: 27-06-2025 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

(With inputs from agencies.)

