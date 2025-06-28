Left Menu

Tragic Dispute Over Front Seat Leads to Familial Tragedy in Delhi

A man in Delhi, identified as Deepak, allegedly shot and killed his father over a squabble concerning the front seat in a hired vehicle. The incident took place as the family prepared to relocate to Uttarakhand. Police arrested Deepak at the scene, recovering the gun and ammunition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 00:10 IST
Tragic Dispute Over Front Seat Leads to Familial Tragedy in Delhi
Deepak
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking familial dispute turned tragic when a 26-year-old man allegedly shot his father in Delhi's Timarpur area on Thursday, according to local police statements. The altercation arose over who would occupy the front seat of a hired tempo meant for the family's move to Uttarakhand.

The accused, Deepak, was arrested at the scene where officers found the murder weapon, a licensed firearm, and 11 live cartridges. The victim, Surendra Singh, a retired CISF sub-inspector, was declared dead upon arrival at HRH Hospital, having suffered multiple injuries from a gunshot to the face.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident stemmed from an argument about seating arrangements in the vehicle loaded with their belongings. As tensions escalated, Deepak allegedly shot his father in anger. A murder charge has been filed as investigations continue.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025