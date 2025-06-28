Tragic Dispute Over Front Seat Leads to Familial Tragedy in Delhi

A shocking familial dispute turned tragic when a 26-year-old man allegedly shot his father in Delhi's Timarpur area on Thursday, according to local police statements. The altercation arose over who would occupy the front seat of a hired tempo meant for the family's move to Uttarakhand.

The accused, Deepak, was arrested at the scene where officers found the murder weapon, a licensed firearm, and 11 live cartridges. The victim, Surendra Singh, a retired CISF sub-inspector, was declared dead upon arrival at HRH Hospital, having suffered multiple injuries from a gunshot to the face.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident stemmed from an argument about seating arrangements in the vehicle loaded with their belongings. As tensions escalated, Deepak allegedly shot his father in anger. A murder charge has been filed as investigations continue.