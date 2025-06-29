Left Menu

Tensions Rise as India Rejects Pakistan's Accusations

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has rejected the Pakistan Army's claims blaming India for an attack in Waziristan. This incident involved a suicide bomber targeting a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border, resulting in the death of at least 13 soldiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 00:37 IST
Tensions Rise as India Rejects Pakistan's Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's Ministry of External Affairs has firmly rejected the Pakistan Army's statement attributing blame to India for a deadly attack in Waziristan.

The incident occurred when a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden car into a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border, according to the Pakistan Army.

This attack, which took place in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area, resulted in the deaths of at least 13 Pakistani soldiers and has further strained relations between the two neighboring countries.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025