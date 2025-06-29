Tensions Rise as India Rejects Pakistan's Accusations

India's Ministry of External Affairs has firmly rejected the Pakistan Army's statement attributing blame to India for a deadly attack in Waziristan.

The incident occurred when a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden car into a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border, according to the Pakistan Army.

This attack, which took place in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area, resulted in the deaths of at least 13 Pakistani soldiers and has further strained relations between the two neighboring countries.