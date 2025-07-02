Four booked for objectionable remarks against three caliphs of Islam

The Mumbai police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims by making objectionable remarks against the caliphs of Islam, officials said on Wednesday. President of Raza Jama Mosque located at Govandi, an eastern suburb, lodged a complaint in this regard at the Dongri police station on Monday based on a video that went viral on social media platforms, they said.

According to the complainant, a mosque committee member on June 18 informed him about the viral video which showed four persons passing objectionable remarks against the three caliphs of Islam.

''The complainant then watched the video himself and found it to be a deliberate act of the accused to outrage the religious feelings of the followers of Muslim community,'' an official said.

After the inquiry, it was found that one of the accused persons, Sohail Mirza, resided in the same area where the complainant stays, he said.

It also found that the video was shot on June 15 outside the gate of Rahman Shah Baba Durgah, officials said.

As per the complaint, Hazrat Abu Bakr Siddique, Hazrat Umar ibn al-Khattab and Hazrat Usman Ibn Affan are the three caliphs of Islam. They are the symbol of love, respect and faith in the Muslim community in India and globally. By making derogatory remarks about the three caliphs, the accused deliberately intended to outrage the religious feelings of the Muslim community.

Accused Mirza and three others were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, police said.

