Major General Mikhail Gudkov, a senior figure within the Russian Navy, has been confirmed dead in the Kursk region, a development announced by Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of a far eastern Russian region. Gudkov was both the deputy head of the Russian Navy and a brigade leader involved in operations against Ukraine.

Reports from unofficial Russian and Ukrainian military channels indicate that Gudkov, alongside ten other servicemen, was killed during a Ukrainian attack on a command post located in Korenevo. The incident took place in the Kursk region, which shares a border with Ukraine.

This incident underscores the ongoing intensity of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with significant losses on both sides.

