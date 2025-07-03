Left Menu

High-Ranking Russian Navy Officer Killed in Kursk Region

Major General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the Russian Navy and brigade leader against Ukraine, was killed in Russia's Kursk region. Reports from Russian and Ukrainian military channels indicate he died with 10 servicemen during a Ukrainian command post attack in Korenevo, near the Ukraine border.

  • Country:
  • Russia

Major General Mikhail Gudkov, a senior figure within the Russian Navy, has been confirmed dead in the Kursk region, a development announced by Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of a far eastern Russian region. Gudkov was both the deputy head of the Russian Navy and a brigade leader involved in operations against Ukraine.

Reports from unofficial Russian and Ukrainian military channels indicate that Gudkov, alongside ten other servicemen, was killed during a Ukrainian attack on a command post located in Korenevo. The incident took place in the Kursk region, which shares a border with Ukraine.

This incident underscores the ongoing intensity of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with significant losses on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

