Unveiling the Dark Underbelly: Crime and Escape in Kolkata

Monojit Mishra, identified as the primary suspect in a harrowing gangrape at South Calcutta Law College, reportedly sought counsel from influential figures after the crime. After the heinous act, Mishra and accomplices lingered in the guard room consuming alcohol before dining at a local dhaba.

Investigations revealed that Mishra attempted to leverage previous connections, contacting a known influential figure who advised him against any further actions. Mobile data positioned him across sprawling Kolkata locales, desperately seeking advice from mentors.

The probe exposed extensive premeditation, with Call Detail Records unveiling strategic conversations among Mishra and his associates leading to the June 25 incident. Authorities are piecing together these revelations to bring the culprits to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)