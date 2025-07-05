Left Menu

Unveiling the Dark Underbelly: Crime and Escape in Kolkata

Monojit Mishra, prime suspect in a gangrape case at South Calcutta Law College, sought refuge and advice from mentors post-crime. Alongside accomplices, he drank in the campus guard room then dined on EM Bypass. Detailed investigations revealed premeditated actions, including communication patterns among the trio weeks before the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Monojit Mishra, identified as the primary suspect in a harrowing gangrape at South Calcutta Law College, reportedly sought counsel from influential figures after the crime. After the heinous act, Mishra and accomplices lingered in the guard room consuming alcohol before dining at a local dhaba.

Investigations revealed that Mishra attempted to leverage previous connections, contacting a known influential figure who advised him against any further actions. Mobile data positioned him across sprawling Kolkata locales, desperately seeking advice from mentors.

The probe exposed extensive premeditation, with Call Detail Records unveiling strategic conversations among Mishra and his associates leading to the June 25 incident. Authorities are piecing together these revelations to bring the culprits to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

