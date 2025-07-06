Mystery of Decapitated Body Possibly Linked to Human Sacrifice in Madhya Pradesh

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district are investigating the grim discovery of a decapitated body found near a temple, with suspicions pointing toward a potential human sacrifice. The police have yet to rule out any leads, including the possibility of a ritualistic killing.

Sub-inspector Rashmi Jain, overseeing the investigation at Chandera police station, disclosed that the victim was identified as Akhilesh Kushwaha, who went missing after leaving his home earlier in the day for work. His absence raised alarms, which were tragically confirmed upon the discovery.

The crime scene was marked by unsettling evidence such as lemons and coconuts, traditionally associated with sacrificial rituals, further intensifying the human sacrifice theory. The police have filed an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) and are pursuing all leads to apprehend the perpetrators and determine their motives.