Mystery of Decapitated Body Possibly Linked to Human Sacrifice in Madhya Pradesh

A 32-year-old man's decapitated body was discovered near a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district. Police are investigating the possibility of human sacrifice, as lemons and coconuts were found with the remains. An FIR for discriminatory-based murder has been registered as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tikamgarh | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:19 IST
Mystery of Decapitated Body Possibly Linked to Human Sacrifice in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district are investigating the grim discovery of a decapitated body found near a temple, with suspicions pointing toward a potential human sacrifice. The police have yet to rule out any leads, including the possibility of a ritualistic killing.

Sub-inspector Rashmi Jain, overseeing the investigation at Chandera police station, disclosed that the victim was identified as Akhilesh Kushwaha, who went missing after leaving his home earlier in the day for work. His absence raised alarms, which were tragically confirmed upon the discovery.

The crime scene was marked by unsettling evidence such as lemons and coconuts, traditionally associated with sacrificial rituals, further intensifying the human sacrifice theory. The police have filed an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) and are pursuing all leads to apprehend the perpetrators and determine their motives.

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

