In a strategic maneuver, Russian military forces have taken control of two additional villages in Ukraine, as reported by the Russian Defence Ministry. The villages are located in the eastern Donetsk region and the northeast Kharkiv region where Russian advances have been relentless.

The Ministry announced on Sunday that Piddubne in Donetsk and Sobolivka near Kupiansk in Kharkiv are now under Russian control – signaling potential shifts in territorial claims. This move is part of the long-term strategic goal to secure complete control over the Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff has documented intensified Russian attacks but did not confirm the loss of these villages. Reports remain unverified by independent sources, although regional disruptions, infrastructure damage, and civilian casualties have been acknowledged. Ukrainian strength and resilience remain unyielded in other contested areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)