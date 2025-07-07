Pakistan Army Chief Rebukes India's Allegations of External Support During Conflict

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir addressed allegations from India regarding external military support, particularly from China during a recent four-day conflict. Speaking at the National Defence University in Islamabad, Munir refuted these claims, underscoring them as factually incorrect and reflective of a reluctance to acknowledge Pakistan's indigenous capabilities.

Munir addressed the comments made by Indian Army Deputy Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, who suggested Beijing and Turkey played roles in supporting Pakistan. Munir countered this by highlighting Pakistan's strategic partnerships rooted in principled diplomacy and mutual respect, contrasting what he described as India's parochial self-alignment.

Munir emphasized that any attempt to target Pakistan's critical infrastructure would be met with a strong response. He criticized reliance on media rhetoric and foreign military hardware, stating wars are won through national resolve and professional competence. These statements followed India's Operation Sindoor, a response to the Pahalgam attack, leading to a direct conflict with Pakistan.

