Pakistan Army Chief Rebukes India's Allegations of External Support During Conflict

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir criticized India's claims of external support during a conflict, emphasizing Pakistan's indigenous capabilities. He addressed claims of China's military support and reiterated Pakistan's stance against undermining its sovereignty. Munir emphasized warfare requires faith and competence, criticizing media rhetoric and foreign alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir addressed allegations from India regarding external military support, particularly from China during a recent four-day conflict. Speaking at the National Defence University in Islamabad, Munir refuted these claims, underscoring them as factually incorrect and reflective of a reluctance to acknowledge Pakistan's indigenous capabilities.

Munir addressed the comments made by Indian Army Deputy Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, who suggested Beijing and Turkey played roles in supporting Pakistan. Munir countered this by highlighting Pakistan's strategic partnerships rooted in principled diplomacy and mutual respect, contrasting what he described as India's parochial self-alignment.

Munir emphasized that any attempt to target Pakistan's critical infrastructure would be met with a strong response. He criticized reliance on media rhetoric and foreign military hardware, stating wars are won through national resolve and professional competence. These statements followed India's Operation Sindoor, a response to the Pahalgam attack, leading to a direct conflict with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

