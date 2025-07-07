Left Menu

Delhi Assembly's Leap into the Digital and Solar Era

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta discussed various modernization initiatives with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. These include the introduction of a paperless system under NeVA, a solar power project, and plans to develop the Assembly into a heritage site combining historical and modern elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:35 IST
Delhi Assembly's Leap into the Digital and Solar Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Delhi Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss several initiatives aimed at strengthening the legislative body.

Gupta informed the minister about the digital transformation happening under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) framework. This move aims for a paperless Assembly, relying on the National Informatics Centre's cloud system, MeghRaj, to facilitate smoother proceedings.

Additionally, the Assembly is on track to become entirely solar-powered, with a 500 kilowatt solar project in the works. Gupta also outlined plans to preserve the colonial-era Assembly building as a heritage site, blending historical architecture with modern infrastructure for better public engagement and learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025