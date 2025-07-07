Delhi Assembly's Leap into the Digital and Solar Era

On Monday, the Delhi Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss several initiatives aimed at strengthening the legislative body.

Gupta informed the minister about the digital transformation happening under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) framework. This move aims for a paperless Assembly, relying on the National Informatics Centre's cloud system, MeghRaj, to facilitate smoother proceedings.

Additionally, the Assembly is on track to become entirely solar-powered, with a 500 kilowatt solar project in the works. Gupta also outlined plans to preserve the colonial-era Assembly building as a heritage site, blending historical architecture with modern infrastructure for better public engagement and learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)