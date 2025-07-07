Husband Surrenders After Fatal Domestic Altercation
A 30-year-old man named Ketan allegedly strangled his wife Jyoti after a dispute in Rajendra Park. Post the incident, he surrendered to the police. Married for six years and parents to two children, the couple's argument escalated, leading to the tragic event. Police await a complaint from Jyoti's family.
- Country:
- India
A tragic domestic dispute unfolded in the Rajendra Park area when a 30-year-old man reportedly strangled his wife after a heated argument. His wife, 27-year-old Jyoti, allegedly slapped the suspect, Ketan, during the altercation, police reported on Monday.
Ketan, who works at Jewar Airport, surrendered at a local police station following the incident. He confessed to ending his wife's life in a fit of anger. Authorities have taken Jyoti's body into custody and are awaiting a formal complaint from her family.
The couple, married for six years and parents of two children, engaged in a heated argument when Jyoti allegedly struck their daughter. The altercation spiraled, resulting in Ketan's violent retaliation. Police investigations continue as the community grapples with the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
