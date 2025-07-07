Husband Surrenders After Fatal Domestic Altercation

A tragic domestic dispute unfolded in the Rajendra Park area when a 30-year-old man reportedly strangled his wife after a heated argument. His wife, 27-year-old Jyoti, allegedly slapped the suspect, Ketan, during the altercation, police reported on Monday.

Ketan, who works at Jewar Airport, surrendered at a local police station following the incident. He confessed to ending his wife's life in a fit of anger. Authorities have taken Jyoti's body into custody and are awaiting a formal complaint from her family.

The couple, married for six years and parents of two children, engaged in a heated argument when Jyoti allegedly struck their daughter. The altercation spiraled, resulting in Ketan's violent retaliation. Police investigations continue as the community grapples with the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)