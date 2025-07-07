Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Red Sea Attacks Target Vessels

A new attack occurred in the Red Sea, hitting a Liberian-flagged ship, following a previous incident reportedly orchestrated by Yemen's Houthi rebels. Two security personnel were injured, and two more are missing. No immediate claims of responsibility were made, but suspicions point towards the Houthis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:10 IST
Tensions escalated in the Red Sea on Monday with a new attack on a ship, raising security concerns in the vital maritime corridor.

According to the private security firm Ambrey, the incident involved a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier that was disabled in the attack. Two security guards were injured, and two others went missing as small boats and drones were involved in the assault.

Although no group has claimed responsibility, suspicions are directed at Yemen's Houthi rebels, especially after they claimed responsibility for a previous attack that reportedly sank another vessel the day before.

(With inputs from agencies.)

