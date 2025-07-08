EU Seeks to Sidestep U.S. Tariff Surge with Strategic Exemptions
The European Union is working to avoid new U.S. tariffs that President Trump announced for various countries. EU sources suggest potential exemptions and limited concessions, especially benefiting German carmakers, as negotiations with the Trump administration continue. The EU faces tough choices amid threats of further tariffs.
The European Union is striving to dodge a new wave of tariffs from the United States, sources familiar with the development informed Reuters on Monday. EU officials are negotiating potential exemptions to the new U.S. baseline levy of 10%, which was announced to various trade partners, including Japan and Myanmar.
President Donald Trump has initiated communication via letters to inform several countries about the heightened tariffs, set to be effective from August 1. Some EU insiders reveal that the bloc is nearing a deal with the Trump administration, possibly involving concessions on U.S. tariffs for aircraft, medical equipment, and spirits.
There is also a proposition that promises EU automakers exporting from the U.S. a chance to import EU vehicles at lower rates, significantly benefiting German manufacturers with substantial U.S. operations. However, the European Commission cautions EU states of the risks involved, with no certainty about avoiding future tariff impositions by the Trump administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
