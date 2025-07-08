India Launches 'Project Inclusion' to Empower Educators for Inclusive Education

In a landmark initiative to bolster inclusive education across India, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS) on July 8, 2025. The MoU was formalized at a special event in New Delhi and heralds the launch of ‘Project Inclusion’, a transformative capacity-building effort for educators and other key stakeholders.

Legal and Policy Framework

The collaboration is in alignment with the mandates of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, particularly Sections 16, 17, and 47. These sections emphasize the right to inclusive education for children with disabilities, advocate for the removal of discrimination in schools, and call for the training of personnel to work in inclusive settings.

By anchoring the initiative in this legal framework, the project is expected to directly support India’s national and international commitments under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 4 which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

About the Partnership

Under this MoU, the Sri Aurobindo Society will execute the project through its acclaimed ‘Rupantar Programme’. SAS, known for its innovative and grassroots education interventions, will roll out ‘Project Inclusion’ using a combination of mobile applications and web-based platforms, making training accessible to educators across geographies.

The initiative will focus on:

Training and Certification : School counsellors, general educators, special education teachers, rehabilitation professionals, and even parents will receive structured training modules. E-certificates will be issued upon successful completion.

Digital Access : The use of app and web-based solutions is designed to ensure that the training reaches even remote and under-resourced areas.

Content Innovation : Modules will feature inclusive pedagogies, universal design for learning (UDL) principles, assistive technology guidance, and awareness about disability rights.

Research and Development: SAS will also undertake academic research and innovation in the space of inclusive education, with outputs that can be used by government and NGOs alike.

Expanding Geographic and Social Reach

One of the unique features of the project is its targeted outreach to geographically challenging regions, such as Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh. As part of the Leh Inclusion Initiative, Project Inclusion aims to overcome terrain and infrastructure challenges to deliver inclusive education in the most underserved locations.

This is particularly significant for areas with high tribal and border populations, where children with disabilities often remain out of the formal education system. By bringing mobile-first and vernacular-language content to such regions, the initiative promises a more equitable future for all children.

A Multi-Stakeholder Approach

This project brings together educators, school administrators, district-level officials, curriculum designers, and NGOs working with disabled populations. It seeks to create a collaborative ecosystem where all players are aligned toward making schools welcoming for children with varying needs.

Capacity-building under the MoU also includes components for:

Sensitization of non-teaching staff

Creating inclusive School Development Plans (SDPs)

Strengthening Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) for learners with disabilities

Inclusion audits for schools

Future Outlook

This MoU is being viewed as a stepping stone for deeper partnerships between the government and civil society organizations. The scalable design of the project allows for its replication in other sectors—such as vocational training, early childhood care, and higher education—where inclusion remains a work in progress.

By equipping educators and frontline professionals with the tools, knowledge, and motivation to support diverse learners, the government and Sri Aurobindo Society aim to bring the vision of a truly inclusive education system closer to reality.