Journalist Faces Charges for Publishing Misleading Report

A journalist, Sudarshan Belalu, is accused of publishing false reports about a criminal case in Dharmasthala. He claimed police avoided a legal team with key information. Police stated that facts were not checked, and meetings were not skipped deliberately. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:02 IST
A case has been registered against journalist Sudarshan Belalu for allegedly publishing misleading information about a criminal case in Dharmasthala, according to police statements on Tuesday.

The report on the 'Hosa Kannada' website claimed that district police intentionally avoided a meeting with a legal team representing someone with crucial information about past crimes in the area.

The Dakshina Kannada Police assert that the report lacked verified evidence and aimed to incite public fear. They confirmed the legal team did not schedule an approved meeting with the superintendent. A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

