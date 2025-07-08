Journalist Faces Charges for Publishing Misleading Report
A case has been registered against journalist Sudarshan Belalu for allegedly publishing misleading information about a criminal case in Dharmasthala, according to police statements on Tuesday.
The report on the 'Hosa Kannada' website claimed that district police intentionally avoided a meeting with a legal team representing someone with crucial information about past crimes in the area.
The Dakshina Kannada Police assert that the report lacked verified evidence and aimed to incite public fear. They confirmed the legal team did not schedule an approved meeting with the superintendent. A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and investigations continue.
