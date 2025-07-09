DPME Gets R509 Million to Drive MTDP, SOE Reform and Evidence-Based Policy

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) has been allocated R509 million for the 2025/26 financial year, as it assumes a central role in implementing South Africa’s key national priorities. Minister in the Presidency, Maropene Ramokgopa, supported by Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai, tabled the department’s Budget Vote in Parliament, outlining the strategic agenda for ensuring better governance, service delivery, and long-term developmental planning.

At the heart of the department’s work is the implementation of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024–2029, a pivotal roadmap aligned with National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030. The MTDP’s approval by Cabinet in February 2025 marked the beginning of a new phase in performance-based government, with the DPME tasked with coordinating whole-of-government planning, monitoring progress, and evaluating outcomes.

Strategic Priorities of the MTDP 2024–2029

In her address to Parliament, Minister Ramokgopa emphasized that the success of the MTDP lies not in its formulation, but in tangible implementation.

“It is not enough to plan — we must see results, and we must be held accountable for those results,” she asserted.

The MTDP’s core strategic pillars include:

Driving inclusive economic growth and job creation

Reducing poverty and addressing the high cost of living

Building a capable, ethical, and developmental state

The DPME is ensuring vertical and horizontal integration of this plan across all spheres of government, starting with synchronizing it with Provincial Growth and Development Strategies—with the Northern Cape selected as a pilot for integrated implementation.

From Planning Bill to White Paper: A Legislative Shift

Minister Ramokgopa revealed that the department is shifting away from a Planning Bill approach toward a broader White Paper process. This shift is intended to address persistent concerns raised by stakeholders regarding the fragmentation of planning mandates and to provide a unified framework for long-term development across state institutions.

The White Paper will aim to clarify the state’s planning architecture and facilitate smoother policy alignment among ministries, provinces, and municipalities. It is envisioned as a key step toward institutionalizing whole-of-government planning in a legally coherent and operationally effective manner.

Reforming SOEs Through Legislative Action

A major highlight of the DPME’s 2025 agenda is its leading role in state-owned enterprise reform. The National State Enterprises Bill (B1-2024), tabled earlier this year, proposes a centralised shareholder model designed to improve the governance, financial sustainability, and economic contribution of SOEs.

This legislative push responds to long-standing criticisms of duplication, mismanagement, and unclear mandates across SOEs. Once enacted, the Bill is expected to streamline oversight and ensure that these entities function in alignment with national developmental goals.

Data-Driven Government: The Evidence Plan and Digital Dashboards

Another significant reform initiative under DPME’s purview is the roll-out of a forward-looking Evidence Plan to build an integrated government-wide evaluation, research, and performance management system. Supported by modern ICT infrastructure, this includes:

Digital dashboards for real-time tracking of policy implementation

Open data ecosystems that promote transparency

Expanded monitoring and evaluation tools to assess programme impact

“Our work must be backed by credible evidence, and that evidence must lead to impact. We are committed to building a state that listens, learns, and delivers measurable change,” said Ramokgopa.

Building Institutional Capacity and Parliamentary Linkages

Minister Ramokgopa also stressed the DPME’s efforts to strengthen institutional collaboration, particularly with Parliament, oversight bodies, and civil society. The department has hosted capacity-building workshops, bilateral meetings, and cross-sectoral engagements aimed at fostering a results-based culture in the public sector.

This effort is expected to improve accountability mechanisms, encourage public participation, and ensure that developmental outcomes are citizen-centered.

Leading the G20 Development Working Group

As Chair of the G20 Development Working Group under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, the DPME has a key international role in shaping global policy on sustainable development. South Africa’s priorities in this role include:

Mobilising development finance for low- and middle-income countries

Advancing social protection systems

Championing global public goods, including climate resilience and pandemic preparedness

These responsibilities align with domestic development goals, underscoring DPME’s increasing role in bridging local priorities with global commitments.

A Budget for Impact

The R509 million allocation for 2025/26 will support the department’s operational and strategic goals, with a strong emphasis on:

Enhancing intergovernmental coordination

Strengthening evidence-based decision-making

Ensuring policy coherence across departments

Implementing the MTDP and NDP more effectively

Minister Ramokgopa closed her address by reaffirming the department’s commitment to accelerating delivery, saying: