From Minister to Inmate: The Legal Saga of Senthil Balaji

Senthil Balaji, a former minister in Tamil Nadu, has appealed to the Supreme Court to remove certain remarks from its September 2022 order. The order had overturned a previous High Court decision, reinstating criminal charges against him related to the cash-for-job scam.

The top court alleged that corrupt practices occurred during Balaji's term as transport minister. It criticized the state's inadequate investigation into the recruitment scam and emphasized that corruption cases cannot be resolved like regular contractual disputes.

Balaji argues that these statements might influence his trial unfairly, infringing on his right to a fair trial. He resigned from his ministerial position following the court's ultimatum and the pending charges against him.

