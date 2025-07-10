Left Menu

Police Rescue Gujarat Family From Alleged Kidnapping Scheme in West Bengal

Police rescued five Gujarat residents, including minors, allegedly kidnapped and confined in West Bengal. The victims were targeted in an immigration scam promising fake passports to Canada. Two suspects were arrested for abduction and extortion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:05 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a dramatic rescue operation, police have freed five residents from Gujarat, including two minors, who were purportedly kidnapped and held in West Bengal, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The victims, Yogesh Kumar Dabhi, his wife, children, and cousin, were discovered in a house in Kalyani. Two men, Samir Das and Jogeswar Kamat, faced charges of kidnapping and extortion.

The duo allegedly exploited the family financially, under the guise of preparing fraudulent immigration documents to Canada, officials stated, underscoring the criminal network's malicious tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

