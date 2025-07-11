Temporary Accommodation Service for Tasman and Nelson Flood Victims Activated

In response to the ongoing severe weather event impacting the Tasman and Nelson regions, the Government has activated its Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) to assist displaced residents, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka announced today.

With forecasts predicting further rainfall and the potential for additional flooding and land instability, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is urging affected residents to register for temporary housing assistance. The TAS is now officially accepting applications from individuals and families who have been forced to evacuate or expect to be displaced due to the adverse weather conditions.

"With further rainfall expected, it’s essential people are swiftly supported into secure temporary accommodation, whether that be hotels, motels or otherwise," said Minister Potaka. "Our priority is to make sure no one is left without a safe roof over their head during this crisis."

Collaboration Across Government Agencies

To ensure seamless delivery of assistance, MBIE is working in close coordination with several other government and emergency agencies, including:

Civil Defence Emergency Management

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

Local councils in the affected regions

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD)

These agencies are contributing to a comprehensive support network that goes beyond accommodation. According to Minister Potaka, “Agencies are also working together to provide wrap-around support including social services, mental health support, financial support and others.”

This integrated approach reflects the government’s commitment to a holistic recovery for communities facing climate-driven emergencies.

How to Apply for Assistance

Residents affected by the Tasman and Nelson severe weather who need temporary accommodation — either immediately or in the near future — are encouraged to register as soon as possible through the following channels:

Website: www.tas.mbie.govt.nz

Email: TemporaryAccommServ@mbie.govt.nz

Phone: 0508 754 163 (free call)

The TAS will work to match people with suitable, secure lodging such as motels, hotels, or other safe facilities while longer-term housing solutions are explored, if needed.

Government Mandate and Preparedness

Under the National Civil Defence Emergency Management Plan Order 2015, MBIE is mandated to coordinate temporary accommodation efforts during emergencies. The activation of the TAS is a core part of this statutory responsibility, ensuring that the government is prepared and responsive when disaster strikes.

This move underscores the increasing frequency and severity of climate-related emergencies in New Zealand, highlighting the importance of resilient and rapid-response infrastructure in protecting vulnerable populations.