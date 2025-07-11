Greece Faces Criticism After Suspending Asylum Claims from Libya
Greece's parliament has approved a three-month suspension of asylum claims for migrants from Libya. This decision has sparked criticism from international human rights entities, who argue it may breach Greece's international commitments. The suspension follows a spike in Mediterranean crossings affecting Crete's reception capacities.
On Friday, Greece's parliament sanctioned a temporary halt to asylum claims for migrants arriving from Libya, in a decision that has drawn severe disapproval from international human rights organizations. The move comes in response to a spike in Mediterranean crossings that have strained Crete's reception facilities.
Despite strong contestation from left-wing parties that argued the amendment was unconstitutional, the parliament passed the measure with a vote of 177 to 74. Migration Affairs Minister Thanos Plevris emphasized that up to 1,000 migrants are arriving daily, likening the situation to an 'invasion.'
This legislative action has been met with criticism, notably from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which voiced 'deep concern' while acknowledging Greece's border management rights. Michael O'Flaherty, from the Council of Europe, also condemned the move, citing potential legal and humanitarian ramifications.
