Ex-Judge Foils Rs 2 Crore Digital Arrest Scam

In a harrowing attempt to extort Rs 2 crore from a former judge, fraudsters posing as police officials engaged in a 'digital arrest' scam targeting Vijay Daga. The scheme involved accusatory video calls claiming involvement in crimes, threatening to arrest him unless payment was made.

Daga, unfazed by the threats, contacted law enforcement and reported the suspicious callers. This afternoon incident saw Daga receiving a video call from someone in a police-like setting, alleging ties to illegal activities using a SIM card linked to his Aadhaar.

The call was traced to the Rajasthan-Gujarat border, with Nagpur Cyber Police conducting an ongoing investigation. Authorities urge increased vigilance against such scams that prey on the vulnerability of individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)