WHO Applauds India’s AI-Driven Ayush Model, Issues Global Roadmap on Traditional Medicine Tech

In a landmark development that positions India at the vanguard of healthcare innovation, the World Health Organization (WHO) has released a pioneering technical brief titled “Mapping the Application of Artificial Intelligence in Traditional Medicine.” The publication—developed following India’s proposal—lays out the first-ever global roadmap for the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with traditional medicine systems and commends India’s leadership in this domain.

India’s Global Leadership in AI and Traditional Medicine

The WHO technical brief recognizes India’s sweeping efforts to integrate AI with its diverse Ayush systems, including Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Sowa Rigpa, and Homoeopathy. These efforts reflect the broader vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who has consistently championed the use of cutting-edge technologies for inclusive growth. Speaking at the GPAI Summit in 2023, he remarked, “Our endeavour is to take full advantage of the capabilities of AI for social development and inclusive growth.”

The WHO’s acknowledgment reaffirms India’s stature as a trailblazer in digitally transforming traditional medical systems into global, evidence-backed frameworks through AI-driven platforms and research.

AI-Powered Innovations in Ayush: A Global Benchmark

Union Minister of State for Ayush and Health & Family Welfare, Shri Prataprao Jadhav, emphasized the importance of this recognition:

“This WHO document highlights our commitment to preserving India’s medical heritage while using cutting-edge digital tools to expand its global relevance. India’s AI-led Ayush initiatives are now globally acknowledged models of technological innovation in traditional medicine.”

Key platforms like the SAHI Portal (Smart Ayush Health Interface), NAMASTE Portal, and the Ayush Research Portal are central to this transformation. These AI-enabled systems facilitate research, telemedicine, real-time practitioner support, and public access to authentic traditional health resources.

Ayurgenomics and Predictive Diagnostics: Blending Tradition with Genomics

One of the most innovative projects highlighted is Ayurgenomics—a fusion of Ayurvedic constitutional theory (Prakriti) and modern genomics. The initiative is pushing boundaries in predictive diagnostics, identifying disease susceptibility markers and crafting personalized health strategies. AI plays a central role in analyzing Prakriti-based patient data alongside genomic information to tailor preventive care, revolutionizing the traditional wellness paradigm.

Additionally, machine learning tools are now being employed to integrate pulse reading, tongue diagnosis, and other traditional diagnostic markers with digital algorithms, significantly improving diagnostic accuracy and early disease prediction.

Decoding the Science Behind Traditional Formulations

The WHO brief sheds light on India’s pioneering use of AI to decode the molecular and genomic mechanisms behind herbal formulations used for centuries in traditional medicine. This cutting-edge research is repurposing age-old remedies for modern-day illnesses like diabetes, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders.

India’s work in drug action pathway mapping, comparative pharmacology across systems (Ayurveda, Unani, Traditional Chinese Medicine), and even the development of artificial chemical sensors to assess ancient concepts like Rasa, Guna, and Virya, mark an unprecedented blending of ancestral wisdom with scientific precision.

Digital Heritage and Knowledge Systems: Models for the World

The document highlights India’s Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL) as a global best practice in preserving, cataloguing, and preventing biopiracy of indigenous medicinal knowledge. Complemented by AI-driven text mining and semantic analysis of ancient manuscripts, these tools are making age-old therapeutic knowledge more accessible to researchers, educators, and practitioners worldwide.

Mainstreaming Traditional Medicine Through Interoperable Digital Systems

India’s commitment to digital inclusivity is also lauded. The WHO notes India’s efforts in promoting digital literacy among Ayush practitioners, expanding telemedicine infrastructure, and ensuring that digital tools are interoperable with mainstream healthcare systems. These initiatives are essential to achieving universal health coverage while retaining the value of holistic healing.

Platforms like the Ayush Grid, launched in 2018, are identified as key to this transformation—providing a backbone for integrated service delivery, data analytics, digital research, and policy innovation.

Global Vision, Local Roots: India’s Strategy for the Future

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, summarized the strategic significance of the WHO document:

“India is not only safeguarding but globalizing its ancient wisdom through AI. This is not just a technological leap, but a civilizational one—where our heritage meets our future.”

India’s approach aligns with WHO’s broader vision of responsibly using AI to modernize traditional medicine without compromising its foundational principles. The Ministry of Ayush views this recognition as a validation of India’s efforts to create a scientifically robust, digitally enabled, and globally integrated traditional medicine ecosystem.

A Global Future for Traditional Medicine

This development marks a new chapter in international healthcare. By spotlighting India’s AI-enabled Ayush ecosystem, WHO’s roadmap sets the stage for multilateral cooperation, shared digital infrastructure, and cross-cultural medical research. India’s model serves not only as a blueprint for other nations but also as a call to protect, digitize, and responsibly apply the world’s indigenous healing systems.

India’s rise in this domain is not just about preserving its past—it’s about leading the future of holistic, intelligent, and inclusive global healthcare.