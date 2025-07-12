Left Menu

Global Affairs: A Whirlwind of Negotiations, Disasters, and Investigations

Current global news includes a tragic settler attack in the West Bank, President Trump's visit to flood-stricken Texas, the rescue of a missing German backpacker in Australia, Boeing's settlement over a 737 MAX crash, and discussions on trade, nuclear deals, and geopolitical tensions.

12-07-2025
A Palestinian American was killed in a settler attack in the West Bank, with the U.S. and Israeli governments expressing concern. Shortly after, President Trump defended the government's response to catastrophic Texas floods, commending state and federal efforts during his visit to the affected area.

Meanwhile, a German backpacker missing for over a week in Australia's outback was found alive, highlighting the survival challenges in remote regions. Boeing reached a settlement with a Canadian man whose family perished in a 737 MAX crash, keeping the specifics confidential.

On the international front, the U.S. initiated talks with China amid trade tensions, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio having 'constructive' discussions with Chinese officials. Additionally, President Putin's reported suggestion about Iran's nuclear enrichment spurred debate, while U.S. justice proceedings took a sharp turn with nine more dismissals from Jack Smith's investigative team.

