In a devastating incident in Taiz, Yemen, five children were killed after an explosive device detonated during a soccer game in a residential area. The tragic event occurred on Friday night in the Al-Hashmah subdistrict, with rights groups and eyewitnesses reporting the details on Saturday.

The circumstances of the explosion are currently unclear. However, the Yemen Centre for Human Rights, Eye of Humanity, and Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah TV have alleged that the deadly blast resulted from an artillery shell fired by militias backed by the Islah party. This party is allied with the internationally recognized government in southern Yemen.

Eyewitness accounts describe the horrific scene, and healthcare sources confirm the severe shrapnel injuries that led to the children's deaths. The city's history of conflict between Houthi militias and factions supported by various parties underscores the ongoing violence plaguing Yemen, a nation embroiled in civil war since 2014.