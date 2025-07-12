Left Menu

Tragedy in Taiz: Children's Soccer Game Turns Deadly

Five children tragically lost their lives when an explosive device detonated in Taiz, Yemen, during a soccer game. The incident's cause remains unclear, with reports suggesting an artillery shell from Islah party-backed militias. Rights groups have condemned the attack, highlighting the region's ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aden | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:13 IST
Tragedy in Taiz: Children's Soccer Game Turns Deadly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a devastating incident in Taiz, Yemen, five children were killed after an explosive device detonated during a soccer game in a residential area. The tragic event occurred on Friday night in the Al-Hashmah subdistrict, with rights groups and eyewitnesses reporting the details on Saturday.

The circumstances of the explosion are currently unclear. However, the Yemen Centre for Human Rights, Eye of Humanity, and Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah TV have alleged that the deadly blast resulted from an artillery shell fired by militias backed by the Islah party. This party is allied with the internationally recognized government in southern Yemen.

Eyewitness accounts describe the horrific scene, and healthcare sources confirm the severe shrapnel injuries that led to the children's deaths. The city's history of conflict between Houthi militias and factions supported by various parties underscores the ongoing violence plaguing Yemen, a nation embroiled in civil war since 2014.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025